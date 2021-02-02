Trooper’s car hit by semi

Local News

CLARK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - This is a scene no one should have to see up close and personal.

A semi crashed into an Idaho State Trooper's car near Interstate 15 by Dubois Thursday.

The trooper was outside his car and was uninjured.

The truck and its driver were found 10 miles from the crash scene in Montana.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office cited the driver for driving too fast for conditions and leaving the scene of a crash.