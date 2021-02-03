Pocatello adapts COVID-19 protocols

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The city of Pocatello is adjusting its protocols in the wake of Governor Brad Little’s move to Stage 3 under the Idaho Rebounds plan.



As a result, all city council meetings this week will be held virtually, with limited in-person attendance. Masks and face coverings are required.



In-person meetings will resume next week.



The Pocatello Animal Shelter will now allow more than 10 people in the facility at a time.



On February 8, the Community Recreation Center will allow more than 10, but no more than 50, into areas like the weight room and pool. The steam room will remain closed. Dance classes will continue to be limited to participants and instructors only.

Parks and Recreation Department staff are currently drafting a spectator plan for adult and youth athletic events. Once the plan is finalized, participants will be contacted by staff.

Patrons of the Marshall Public Library are still encouraged to utilize the library’s quick pick-up and curbside options.

City Hall (Building, Engineering, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Mayor’s Office, Planning & Development Services, and Utility Billing) will continue to have limited access for citizens. Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize phone or email first to contact City employees and officials as most issues can be taken care of through these channels.

If a citizen must visit City Hall, they are asked to make an appointment. When they arrive, citizens will be required to call from the lobby the department they are trying to reach. A directory of City departments located in City Hall is posted for citizens. An employee will then meet citizens at the interior doors. Floor markings are placed in the lobby indicating where citizens should stand while waiting.

Masks are required for City employees and for citizens who enter City facilities and participate in programs and activities. Citizens are required to wear face coverings when entering any City of Pocatello building or facility or riding in public transportation buses. Citizens participating in City-sponsored programs or activities in outdoor spaces do not have to wear a face covering unless six-feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

You can check out all the rules and recommendations here.