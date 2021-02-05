31 cattle killed in truck rollover

Local News

GEORGETOWN, Idaho (KIFI)-31 head of cattle were killed when a semi-tractor hauling a cattle trailer overturned on US 30 near Georgetown at 6:08 am Friday.



Idaho State Police said Jeffrey Nickols, 29, of Parma, wwas eastbound in a 2020 Peterbilt semi-tractor.



Nickols struck an elk on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled off the left shoulder of the highway.



The trailer was loaded with approximately 90 cattle.



The highway was blocked for about six hours. ISP was assisted by the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Bear Lake Fire and Rescue, Idaho Transportation Department and the Brands Division of the Idaho State Police.