Avalanche danger steadily rising

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI)-Fremont County Emergency Managers warn that avalanche conditions are extremely dangerous. In the county, a foot of new snow, strong winds and an unusually weak snowpack have contributed to the danger.



Skiers, snow-shoers, and snowmobilers should give themselves a wide margin and avoid steep slopes and runouts beneath them. Human-triggered avalanches are likely.



Further north, the Gallatin Range did not receive as much snow. But, 3 to 7 inches of new snow is falling on a snowpack already stressed since Wednesday.



Avalanches in the Lionhead Range are breaking 2 to 4 feet deep on weak layers of snowpack.



Elsewhere, the Bridger Teton region is reporting high avalanche danger in the Grey’s River area. Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating very dangerous conditions.



Dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the Sawtooth region. A very large human-triggered avalanche was reported Wednesday and several large events have occurred since Tuesday night. Triggering a large avalanche was likely again Friday.



And, conditions were rated as “high” in the Logan area and along the Idaho-Utah border.



Always check conditions before you head into the back country.



