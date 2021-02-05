Teton Regional Land Trust establishes new fund

Local News

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI)-In the memory of Joselin Matkins, the Teton Regional Land Trust has established the Joselin Matkins Enduring Spirit Fund.



Matkins served as Executive Director of the Land Trust from 2015 until her death in January 2021. She began her career as Land Protection Director in 2013.



The fund will be used to support some of Matkins’ passions, including private land conservation, connecting youth and the community with nature, and protecting iconic Greater Yellowstone wildlife, including Sandhill Cranes.



To make a donation or for more information call 208-354-8939 or visit the Land Trust website.



Land Trust Board President John Nedrow said the organization’s leadership team is moving existing programs and projects forward. An Executive Director search committee has been formed and that group is reaching out to partners in the Land Trust Alliance to initiate that effort throughout the region.

