Nate proposes grocery sales tax repeal

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-Rexburg State Representative Ron Nate (R) is proposing the state repeal the state sales tax on groceries.



Each year, the 6% sales tax generates about $246 million for the state budget, according to Nate. Citizens can recoup some of that as an income tax credit.



Nate is proposing immediate tax relief and elimination of the tax credit.



Nate said the proposal is tied up in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, without a scheduled hearing.