Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 11:43 am
Published 11:47 am

Nate proposes grocery sales tax repeal

Ron Nate
Ron Nate

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-Rexburg State Representative Ron Nate (R) is proposing the state repeal the state sales tax on groceries.

Each year, the 6% sales tax generates about $246 million for the state budget, according to Nate.   Citizens can recoup some of that as an income tax credit. 

Nate is proposing immediate tax relief and elimination of the tax credit. 

Nate said the proposal is tied up in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, without a scheduled hearing.  

News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. Why? Food is purchased, it is a sale; therefore, it requires a sales tax.
    Go with this idea, and next it will be something else someone believes should be exempt.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content