Sage grouse numbers holding steady in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming sage grouse reproduction appeared to be relatively flat in 2020.



Based on preliminary data from harvested chick and hen sage grouse wings collected from hunters, the state’s chick-to-hen ratio mirrored 2019 numbers at 1.1 chicks/hen. Male lek attendance barely moved, dropped by 1.5% in spring 2020 observations.



“It appears Wyoming’s sage grouse populations are flattening out at the trough of the cycle,” said Wyoming Game and Fish Department sage grouse/sagebrush biologist Leslie Schreiber. “A growing population needs at least 1.5 chicks/hen.”

Wyoming supports 38% of the world’s sage grouse habitat and over 1,800 known, occupied leks.



Schreiber said the numbers are strong enough to support hunting the bird.



“Hunting is an important component of sage grouse management in Wyoming and has not shown to have a negative impact on the population,” Schreiber said. “We appreciate hunters dropping off wings for our data collection.”



Schreiber said the success of sage grouse is dependent on good moisture in the spring and summer and quality habitat. The moisture creates a variety of high-protein insects for newborn sage grouse and wildflowers, grass and forbs become an important food source as the bird grows.



As the name implies, sagebrush is the near-exclusive food source of older birds.

Sage grouse are known for the natural rises and falls in reproductive trends, documented back nearly six decades. The cycles last six to eight years, studies suggest. State wildlife officials monitor the cyclically data closely. Currently, there is an adaptive management plan in place to respond if population numbers trigger a response. Those triggers are detailed in Wyoming Gov. Gordon’s Sage Grouse Executive Order.

A full analysis of 2020 bird populations will be released by Game and Fish this spring.