Avalanche danger rises with windy slopes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Utah Avalanche Center has issued an “avalanche watch” for all the mountains of northern Utah, including the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range, Uinta Mountains, and Manti Skyline.



This includes the Logan area into southern Idaho. The Bear River Rage is experiencing fragile snowpack that has created dangerous conditions on drifted backcountry slopes.



The danger level will rise to high by Friday and the Center says dangerous conditions will continue through the weekend.



Heavy snow and drifting will overload buried, persistent weak layers and create widespread areas of unstable snow. Both human-triggered and natural avalanches will become likely.



They advise people stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.



Dangerous conditions are also reported by the Bridger Teton Avalanche Center for the Grey’s River and Togwotee regions.



There is moderate danger in the Lionhead Region and the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center there are heightened avalanche conditions on certain terrains.



Be sure to check ahead for latest backcountry conditions before you head into them.

Bridger Teton Avalanche Center

Gallatin Avalanche Center

Utah and southeast Idaho

Sawtooth Avalanche Center