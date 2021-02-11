Bannock County notifies citizens of data breach

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Bannock County officials say it appears there was no actual or attempted misuse of data as the result of a data security incident last summer. The county began mailing notice letters to affected individuals, for whom it has address information, Thursday.



The county learned June 30, 2020 that its computer network was possibly accessed by an unknown person on or about June 22. The county began working with computer forensics specialists to determine the nature and scope of the issue and determine if any sensitive information was at risk.



In July, the investigation confirmed personal information was acquired by an unknown person. Since then, the county said it undertook a review of potentially impacted data to determine who, and what information was impacted.



The following information is included in the notification:



“The notice encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and report any suspicious activity immediately to their insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution.

The notice also provides additional information on obtaining a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling 877-322-8228, or contacting the three major credit bureaus directly at: Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348, 1-800-685-1111, www.equifax.com; Experian, P.O. Box 2002, Allen, TX 75013, 888-397-3742, www.experian.com; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, 800-680-7289, www.transunion.com.

Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual’s state Attorney General. "