Fall River rebates its 2020 customers

Local News

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI)-The Fall River Electric Cooperative is distributing a second rebate to its 2020 owner/customers.



The $1 million payment was approved by the Fall River Board of Directors and comes on top of $1.05 million paid out as part of the utility’s Patronage Capital program in December.



Fall River CEO Bryan Case explained, “When the pandemic struck our area, Fall River Electric tightened its belt and reduced expenses. Although energy sales to businesses shrunk, residential energy sales increased as people self-quarantined or worked from home which contributed to better-than-projected revenue in 2020.”



The amount of the rebate is based on how much each owner-member paid for electricity in 2020. It will be provided as a credit on their February statement.