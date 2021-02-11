Skip to Content
Groveland school students evacuated

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-Groveland Elementary School students were evacuated from the building at around 9:27 a.m. Thursday.    

Administrators said a heating and air conditioning motor in the ceiling had seized and tripped a circuit breaker. 

There was never any flame and little smoke.  

Students and staff were evacuated to the LDS Church across the street from the school.  A message was sent to all parents to pick up their children from the church. 

Classes will resume at Groveland on Tuesday.

