Idaho man charged in connection with Capitol riot

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-FBI Special Agents arrested an Idaho man Friday for crimes related to violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.



Michael Pope, of Sandpoint was arrested on a warrant issued by the U.S. District Court of Columbia. The charges include obstructing or impeding any official proceeding; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, impending passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Pope surrendered to FBI agents and was taken into custody without incident.

His initial appearance was scheduled at 2 p.m. MT via Zoom at the U.S. District Court in Boise.



FBI Special Agents from Kansas City FBI, members of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and officers with the Topeka, Kansas Police Department arrested Pope’s brother, William Pope of Topeka, on the same charges.

