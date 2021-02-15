Snowboarder found dead at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Local News

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI)-A 27-year-old snowboarder was killed in an accident at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Sunday.



The resort said a group of snowboarders reported their friend missing at 5 p.m. after last seeing him in the Grizzly Glade area off the Teton Lift at 10:45 a.m.



Jackson Hole Ski Patrol initiated a search until 8:45 p.m. The search resumed at 6:30 a.m. Monday. The snowboarder was found unresponsive, in a tree well early today. He was not identified.



"We are saddened to report this fatality, and the staff at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort join me in expressing our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victims," commented Mary Kate Buckley, President of JHMR.

Grand Teton National Park, Teton County Search and Rescue and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office all participated in the search effort.