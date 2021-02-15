Avalanche claims life of back country skier

Local News

BIG SKY, Mont. (KIFI)-UPDATE: 10:45 AM -The Gallatin County Coroner's Office reports the man who was caught in the Beehive Basin avalanche Sunday died of his injuries later that day. He has been identified as 45-year-old Craig Kitto of Bozeman, Montana.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two backcountry skiers were caught in an avalanche at 11:44 a.m. Sunday in Beehive Basin, north of Big Sky Resort.



The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in Big Sky said both skiers were swept down-slope and into trees. One was not buried and was not hurt. He called 911 when he heard his skiing partner call for help.



The second man sustained multiple injuries after he was drug into the trees by the avalanche and partially buried in snow.



A Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue helicopter team transported the man to an awaiting ambulance, then transported him to Big Sky Medical Center. He was later flown to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital by LifeFlight Network helicopter.



His name was not released and his condition is unknown.