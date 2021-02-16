Snowmobiling tour group encountered herd of bison in Yellowstone

Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - This group of snowmobilers got a dangerous up-close look at bison in Yellowstone.

The animals were on both sides of the group.

It appeared the bison were at times trying to cross through the line of snowmobilers.

The line of riders kept moving slowly as some of the bison moved closer to them.

During the winter, most park roads in Yellowstone are closed to regular traffic. The only way to visit many popular destinations within the park is on guided snowmobile or snowcoach tours, according to the National Park Service.

Officials say to always stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other animals, including bison and elk.