Subject of fugitive search makes first court appearance

Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-Richard “Rocky” Iverson, 43, was arraigned Tuesday on five felony counts of Lewd Conduct With a Child Under 16. The state alleges the offenses occurred in May, June, July, and October of 2020.

Iverson was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on February 25.



The Bingham County Jail indicates Iverson is being held on an initial $250,000 bond. According to Idaho Code, each of the allegations carries a possible prison term of 25 years to life.



Iverson was the subject of a US Marshal’s Service search that ended in the shooting death of another man behind the Pocatello Police Department. Iverson ran away from that scene, then turned himself in to authorities on Valentine’s Day.

See our previous story here.