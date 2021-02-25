Agency approves Falls Water rate hike

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has approved Falls Water’s application to increase customer rates. Fall’s Water provides water service to a portion of Bonneville County east of Idaho Falls and north of Ammon.



The company wanted to raise rates between 11.2% and 27.3%, depending on rate class. At that rate, the company would recover $2,144,602 in revenue. The commission approved annual revenues of $2,112,749.



The PUC found the rate increase to be well-justified. It said the company’s rates were last adjusted in 2012. The commission order addressed the need to raise employee salaries to provide competitive compensation and pay for appropriate training for them.



You can find more information on the case here.