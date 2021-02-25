IFCH introduces plasma treatment

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Community Hospital claims to be the first in the Snake River Valley to perform Therapeutic Plasmas Exchange (TPE) Wednesday. TPE is a life-saving treatment for patients with plasma abnormalities and deficiencies. Until recently, patients had to travel to Salt Lake or Boise for treatment.



“This is a huge step forward for healthcare in our community,” said Dr. Michael Haderlie, a nephrologist with Idaho Kidney Institute and director of Idaho Falls Community Hospital’s new TPE clinic. “Now, instead of being forced to send sick patients hours away for plasma treatment, I can provide the critical care they need close to home. Being able to provide this treatment at Idaho Falls Community Hospital will make a huge difference for many families across our region.”

Haderlie says the treatment allows physicians to remove disease causing agents in a patient’s plasma and simply replace it.



While TPE provides relief, it is not in itself a long-term cure for disease.



The treatment typically takes about 4 hours. Patients who suffer from cancer or an autoimmune, neurological, blood or kidney disorder should talk to their doctor to see if TPE might help relieve their symptoms.