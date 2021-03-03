Bonneville Commissioners sign 2nd Amendment resolution

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County has followed other counties in Idaho by signing a resolution to protect Second Amendment rights.

The resolution opposes the enactment of any laws, policies, statutes or standards that would potentially infringe on the right of citizens to possess firearms, ammunition, magazines, or firearm accessories.

The commissioners say the resolution demonstrates their support for the Bonneville County Sheriff's office to refuse to enforce any potential infringements on Bonneville County citizen's Second Amendment rights.

Bannock County, along with other counties and cities in Idaho, have signed similar resolutions.

You can read the full resolution here.