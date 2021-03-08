Apartment Fire sends one to EIRMC burn unit

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday just after 11 p.m. at the Twin Pines Manor apartments, located at 160 N. 1st W.

A neighbor called 911 reporting a fire in an apartment with explosions and injuries.

The burn victim was the only occupant of the apartment where the explosion occurred and was able to get out to the sidewalk. All other occupants of surrounding apartments were evacuated without injuries.



Authorities say fumes from a fuel can in the apartment ignited when a portable heater was turned on. The fumes exploded, resulting in a large explosion that blew the door open to a neighboring apartment and blew out the windows to two others. Fire quickly spread from the initial apartment into three other apartments.

Of the eight-unit apartment building, four apartments have fire damage, and four have smoke damage.



The burn victim was admitted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s burn unit with burns covering 60%-80% of their body.

“This was a large explosion with extensive damage,” said Corey Child, Chief of Madison Fire Department. “The other occupants of the apartment building were very lucky to get out without any injuries. Our prayers are certainly with the occupant that was burned, as well as all who have been affected.”

Damage is estimated to be $600,000.

The investigation of the explosion is still ongoing.