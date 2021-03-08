Fremont search team kept busy Saturday

Local News

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fremont County Search and Rescue team members brought two people to safety Saturday.



At 12:41 p.m., the team was sent to Black Canyon Trail in Island Park, where an 18-year-old Ammon man had injured his leg. The snowmobiler was found about two miles off the main trail. He was evacuated on an EMS Med-Sled and transported to a hospital by private vehicle.



While finishing up that effort, at around 8 p.m., the team was dispatched to locate a 50-year-old Pocatello woman, who became separated from her group when her snowmobile got stuck. A second team helped find the woman near the old Chick Creek Road Forest Service building and freed her snowmobile from the snow. She was led back to the cabin her group had rented.

