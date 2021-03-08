Jackson secures CARES Act funds for 7 local agencies

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-The town of Jackson will receive over $1 million in state administered CARES Act funding for seven local agencies. The funding is part of $1.25 billion in federal funding the state received to respond to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The town will distribute its available funding to reimburse expenses submitted by the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, Jackson Hole Community Counseling Center, St. John’s Health, Teton County Health Department, Teton County School District, Teton Literacy Center, and Teton Youth and Family Services.



Under terms of legislation passed by the 2020 Legislative Special Session, the CARES Act funding was split into three disbursements. The funding allocated to the Town of Jackson came from the third disbursement.

