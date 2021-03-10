Emergency team formed to deal with zebra mussels

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has created an emergency response team to mitigate the impacts of invasive zebra mussels in the state.



The team will be led by Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik and Department of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto. Their first objective is removal of product s that carry zebra mussels and contain their potential spread.



For the first time, last week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department found zebra mussels in aquatic algae products. The “moss balls” are primarily sold in pet stores. The mussels may be live and viable and have been on the market for an undetermined amount of time.



Since then, they have been found in pet stores in more than two dozen other states.



The impacts could be huge. A recent study in Montana determined the mussels could cause millions of dollars in impacts in the form of lost revenue, property damage, and mitigation costs if the mussel became established.



“This is an urgent and serious matter that potentially affects Wyoming’s water infrastructure, lakes and rivers,” Governor Gordon said. “This mussel is a vicious aquatic invasive species from South Russia and the Ukraine with the potential to wreak havoc on domestic water supplies and our irrigation infrastructure and ruin some of our best fishing.”

The response team includes representatives from the Wyoming Departments of Environmental Quality, Transportation, Engineer’s Office, Energy Authority, Parks and Cultural Resources, Tourism, Water Development Commission and Homeland Security.

Game and Fish and the Department of Agriculture are also reviewing existing laws and regulations that may be used to further limit importation and to quarantine any other products that contain this invasive species. The Department of Agriculture recently signed a quarantine order banning the importation, sale and distribution of green filamentous algae (Aegagropila linnaei) — the species of algae moss most commonly used in moss balls. Game and Fish and Agriculture inspectors are also assisting with the ongoing federal investigations.

“Our main goal is to come together quickly to remove the invasives and coordinate our efforts to mitigate any potential impacts,” Governor Gordon said.

The emergency response team and the Governor's Office are working with the Legislature to determine if emergency funds can be made available for water testing, outreach and other costs associated with the discovery of zebra mussels.

It is critical that the moss balls be disposed of properly.