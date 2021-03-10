INL Deputy Lab Director recognized

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Dr. Marianne Walck, Idaho National Laboratory Deputy Director for Science and Technology, has been named among the Top 100 Women in Energy at the national Energy Inclusion Conference.

Walck has nearly four decades of leadership in the US Department of Energy national laboratory complex, at both Sandia National Laboratories and INL.



“This is a well-deserved honor for Dr. Walck. Her commitment to active, visible and transformational leadership continues to make an impact on America’s energy future; and her support and mentoring is developing the next generation of scientists to respond to our energy challenges,” said Ron Crone, INL associate laboratory director and co-executive sponsor of INL’s Women in Leadership Council.

In addition to leadership roles at SNL and INL, Walck chaired the National Laboratory Chief Research Officers Council, which steers the research operations for 17 Department of Energy national laboratories and, in 2020, she joined the Executive Committee of the National Virtual Biotechnology Laboratory to shape America’s R&D response to the COVID-19 pandemic.





As a female executive, Walck has championed INL’s efforts to become a national employer of choice for women, people of color, people with disabilities, military veterans and the LGBTQ+ community. As co-chair of INL’s Executive Inclusion Council, she has helped embed visible diversity, inclusive thought leadership and employment equity across INL’s workforce, STEM outreach, university partnerships, marketplace, supply chain and charitable giving.