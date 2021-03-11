District 93 Board may ask voters to reconsider levies
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)-The Bonneville School Board may consider re-running two levy elections in May. A $3.8 million plant facility levy and a $6.8 million supplemental levy were each defeated by voters at the polls on Tuesday by a nearly 60% majority.
“Reality is, we still need these dollars,” said Woostenhulme. “They’ve been absolutely critical to our district’s success. They’re critical to our teachers’ salaries, they’re critical to the programs we offer to kids.”
Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme believes patrons need one more chance to, at least, reconsider renewal of existing levies before significant cuts in staff salaries and student programs are required.
Without the continued funding of the levies, Woolstenhulme said the district would face an $8.6 million shortfall.
The district must set its new budgets by July 1. Decisions on whether to return the issues to voters in May must be made before the end of March.
Comments
1 Comment
“….each defeated by voters at the polls on Tuesday by a nearly 60% majority.”
So….the working theory is that–subsequent yet ANOTHER ‘vote’ all the voters will do an Amazing Grace (“Was blind but now I see.”) and accept higher taxes on land/property which is de rigueur ARTIFICIALLY raised in ‘value’?
“They’re critical to our teachers’ salaries….”
Perhaps, but that begs a question I have had for DECADES regarding ‘other’ pays: Yes, Idaho’s teachers are HORRIBLY under-compensated. No argument. Just curious, though, Scott; how do various ‘administration’ costs–Superintendents’ salaries, a plethora of ‘assistant’ Superintendents’ salaries, Principals, ‘assistant’ principals, ad infinitum, compare nationally?
Teachers–be they here or elsewhere–for the most part TEACH because they see it as a ‘calling’, if you will. I suppose, at a certain small number of ‘rungs’ up the ladder of ‘Educational Administration’, so do administrative personnel. One rung BEYOND that, however, I believe the vast majority of incentive is simple greed, either financial or just power. 😉