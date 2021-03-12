Idaho Canal pathway project to get underway this spring

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls will begin construction of a new Idaho Canal pathway project this spring.



The first two phases of the project includes construction of a shared use pathway adjacent to the Idaho Canal. It will start near Community Park and move along South Holmes Avenue from 25th Street, north to Garfield Street.



The route will cross 17th Street and South Holmes along existing sidewalk and roadway, north and east of Walgreens, to 15th Street and Cranmer Avenue.



Construction will continue along Cranmer Avenue to the canal and include a canal crossing at Cranmer Avenue. It will then proceed along the north/west side to 12th Street. The pathway will cross the canal at 12th Street to the east side and proceed to John Adams Parkway. The path will cross the canal again to the west side and proceed north to 1st Street.



“This multi-use canal trail is going to be an amazing addition to our already outstanding network of pedestrian and bicycle friendly pathways in Idaho Falls, states Parks and Recreation Director, PJ Holm. “The canal meanders through the heart of our community, so whether you utilize the trail system for fun, exercise or to commute, you’ll love the new trail experience.”



A pedestrian “HAWK” signal will be installed at 1st Street and the pathway will proceed north to Garfield Street, accessing Dora Eirckson Elementary School, Compass Academy schools and the surrounding neighborhood.

Property owners affected by construction will receive a letter from the city detailing its efforts to minimize impacts.



Construction of the pathway will continue through summer or early fall. The bridge crossing will be completed in the winter of 2021-2022, when water is out of the canal.