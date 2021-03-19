Crack-sealing work to begin on regional roads Monday

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Transportation Department maintenance crews will hit the road Monday to start working on spring crack-sealing operations.

The work will help preserve the roads from further erosion.

The maintenance work will include sections of:

US-20

ID-28

ID-31

ID-33

ID-47

Motorists may see some temporary intermittent traffic control. That may entail single lane closures, reduced speeds, and flaggers.

Drivers should slow down and pay attention when traveling in work zones.

The crack-sealing operations are expected to be completed by the end of April.