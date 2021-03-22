Idahoans encouraged to report hate-based crimes

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Acting U.S. Attorney for Idaho Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. and Dennis Rice, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Salt Lake City Field Office have released a joint statement urging Idahoans to report hate-based crimes to law enforcement.



The Department of Justice highlighted the federal role in countering hate crimes and bias acts, especially those targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.



“No one in Idaho should live in fear of violence because of who they are, what they look like, or what part of the world they or their families came from,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI are committed to bringing all of our tools to bear in supporting our Asian American and Pacific Islander community groups here in Idaho, as we have witnessed a rise in hate and bias incidents occurring across the country. These crimes, and other acts of hate and bias, have no place in our community. I urge all Idahoans to report hate-based crimes to either local or federal law enforcement.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI review information about potential hate crimes from members in the community and also provide assistance to local, state, and tribal law enforcement with investigations of hate crimes. Office personnel have been reaching out to community groups to explain the federal role and encourage reports to local and/or federal law enforcement.

“Hate crimes are not only an attack on an individual, but an entire community,” said Special Agent in Charge Dennis Rice of the Salt Lake City FBI. “As hate crimes are the highest priority of the FBI’s civil rights program, I want to assure the public that we will work diligently with our law enforcement partners to thoroughly investigate any allegations of such crimes."

In 2019, there were 24 hate crimes investigated by federal authorities in Idaho, 5 in Wyoming, and 18 in Utah.

You can see the Department of Justice 2019 Hate Crime Statistics (latest available) here.

For information about contacting the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Idaho visit: www.justice.gov/usao-id/. The FBI’s Salt Lake City Field office can be reached at (801) 579-1400. To submit an online tip, visit www.tips.fbi.gov/.