Rabbits in need to get a new home in Shelley

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Some rabbits rescued by volunteers are getting a new home.

There are about 50 hares at the Haven Hollow Animal Refuge's current location at their West Sunnyside Road location in Idaho Falls.

Director Elissa Turpin tells us the operation is moving to a new facility in Shelley on North 900 East. She plans to move in by April 30.

She says it will have better housing, more space and an outdoor area for a rabbit run.

In the meantime, Turpin is looking for volunteer foster homes. She says the shelter will provide pens, food and litter. All the animals are spayed and neutered. Some are in bonded pairs, which would have to be fostered together, but there are singles available.

Haven Hollow was formerly known as Remembering Ruby Rabbit Rescue.

Volunteers recently caught more than a dozen stray rabbits during a roundup last September.

Click here for more information of fostering or adopting.