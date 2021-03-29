Rexburg man charged for bringing meth into the jail

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-A Rexburg man faces charges after he was arrested for questioning after allegedly assaulting a woman in the Plano area at around 4 p.m. Friday.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Tyrell Fisher ran from the home and behind a shop on the property. He was searched and taken to the Madison County Jail, where he was held on an outstanding felony warrant.



While sitting in a holding cell, deputies said Fisher reached down into his pants and pulled out a white paper towel. He placed the towel on the cell sink.



Deputies took possession of the towel, which contained what appeared to be methamphetamine. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband to a correctional facility, as well as the original felony warrant.