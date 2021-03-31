Iconic Teton Valley property protected under conservation easement

Local News

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Teton Regional Land Trust and the Kearsley family have closed on an 80-acre conservation easement near Victor. The easement will protect the family’s farm and preserve scenic open space, wetland habitat, and a portion of two streams within the Teton River watershed.



The property includes an iconic scenic view as traffic enters Teton Valley from Pine Creek Pass.



“We appreciate working with TRLT on this project. Funds received through the conservation easement will allow us to keep the property in the family and keep the agricultural usage. There have been five generations of family members who have operated the farm. We look forward to having many more,” said David Kearsley. The property has been farmed by his family for over 100 years.



The Land Trust said the farm is surrounded by other private lands that had been protected by other conservation easements.



“The Kearsley family is leaving in place a conservation legacy on the landscape that will be intact for many more generations to come.” said Josh Holmes, TRLT’s Land Protection Specialist. “I can’t thank them enough for that.”