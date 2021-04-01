Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 8:54 am
Published 8:56 am

Boise woman killed in Cassia County crash

MGN Online

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI)-A Boise woman was killed after a single car crash on westbound Interstate 84, at mile post 227, near the Cotterell Rest Area in Cassia County.

Idaho State Police said Pamala Wharton, 56, of Boise, was driving a 2017 Nissan Versa when she drove off the left shoulder of the interstate and overcorrected.  The car rolled, coming to rest near the right shoulder of the highway.

Front-seat passenger Debra Ploss, 56, of Boise was ejected.  She died of her injuries at the scene. 

Rear-seat passenger, Anthony Corona, 55, of Boise, was transported by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley.

News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content