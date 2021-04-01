Boise woman killed in Cassia County crash

Local News

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI)-A Boise woman was killed after a single car crash on westbound Interstate 84, at mile post 227, near the Cotterell Rest Area in Cassia County.



Idaho State Police said Pamala Wharton, 56, of Boise, was driving a 2017 Nissan Versa when she drove off the left shoulder of the interstate and overcorrected. The car rolled, coming to rest near the right shoulder of the highway.



Front-seat passenger Debra Ploss, 56, of Boise was ejected. She died of her injuries at the scene.



Rear-seat passenger, Anthony Corona, 55, of Boise, was transported by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley.