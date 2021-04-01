Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 8:51 am
Published 8:54 am

Trucker injured after crash near Lone Pine

MGN Online

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI)-A Star, Idaho trucker was hospitalized in Salmon after a crash on State Highway 28, north of Lone Pine, at around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Idaho State Police said Joshua Davis, 39, was eastbound in a 2019 Volvo Semi, pulling a trailer.  They said the trailer left the road and Davis was unable to regain control.  The trailer overturned on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Davis was transported to Steele Memorial Medical Center by ground ambulance.

The highway was blocked for three hours.

News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content