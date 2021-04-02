Food Bank of Wyoming rebrands

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is formally changing its name Friday.



It will now be known as the Food Bank of Wyoming. Though the name changed, the organization said it will provide the same nonprofit service to the entire` state that it has for the past 15 years.



The Food Bank of Wyoming’s new website went live on April 1.



The organization hopes the name change will help it better connect, engage, and serve the people of Wyoming.



That is reflected in the Food Bank’s new mission statement: “Food Bank of Wyoming ignites the power of community to nourish people facing hunger.”