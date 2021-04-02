Pocatello mask ordinance remains

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The Pocatello City Council has voted to keep the city’s face covering ordinance in place. At the same time, the Council approved a motion to call a special meeting to rescind the ordinance if COVID-19 cases fall below a rate of 15 cases per 10,000 for 14 consecutive days.



If not repealed, the council will revisit the issue again on May 6.



The ordinance requires that “every person shall, when in any indoor or outdoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction with persons other than household members.” You can find more information about the ordinance here.

