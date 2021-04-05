Idaho courts to continue COVID-19 safeguards

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan has directed existing COVID-19 safeguards remain in place in all 44 Idaho counties and at the Supreme Court will continue as a temporary measure until they are no longer prudent.



In an open letter, Bevan said the Court has had to make tough decisions about how to mitigate risks while keeping the courts open to the public.

We have considered the concerns of those worried about the potential risks of congregating in close proximity within confined spaces — as during a court hearing — while also considering the aversion that some feel about wearing a mask,” wrote Bevan. “Some question the ongoing need for protective measures. But as the coronavirus-driven recess of the Idaho Legislature and recent increase in hospitalizations across parts of the state have reminded us, we must remain vigilant.”

He said the Court is closely monitoring the situation and intends to ease the restrictions as soon as possible.

