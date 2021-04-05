IF bike store is the Senate’s small business of the month

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Dave’s Bike Shop in Idaho Falls will be recognized as Senator Jim Risch’s Small Business of the Month.



Risch, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, said the business will be recognized for its contribution to the business community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.



According to Risch, “prior to opening Dave’s Bike Shop, owners Dave and Emily Wilding were avid cyclists who saw a need for a bike shop in their local community. After years of saving, the couple found a small space in historic downtown Idaho Falls and opened their doors in September of 2011. In just a few years, Dave and Emily were able to move into a larger store in downtown Idaho Falls and expand their inventory and services.”

