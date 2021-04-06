Fish and Game seeks info on mountain lion poaching

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Fish and Game Department is seeking information about the poaching death of an adult female mountain lion.



The animal’s body was found on Scout Mountain, south of Pocatello, on March 22. The lion was found off the Lead Draw-Crestline Connector Trail in Big Game Management Unit 70.



The female lion quota had been met in that unit in early February, meaning the animal was shot during a closed season.



Anyone with information about the case should contact the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information leading to an arrest.