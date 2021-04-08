Man arrested after threatening people with a knife

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Police arrested Justin Breeden, 34, of Bakersfield, California after he was reported to be threatening and chasing people with a knife. The incident happened about 10:40 p.m. in the area of Memorial and Broadway.



Police arrived to find Breeden holding a knife in his hand near B Street and Capital Avenue. The man initially refused to let go of the knife and continued to move around with his hand above his shoulder. Additional officers arrived and the man finally dropped the knife, but refused orders to get down on the ground.



Another officer finally tackled him from behind and detained Breeden with handcuffs.



Police talked with four people who said Breeden had been chasing them. They were on scooters on the Greenbelt Trail when he jumped out at them from behind a tree. As they left the area, they became aware the man was following them. They heard him make threatening statements



When they confronted him, that is when he pulled a knife, threatening to kill them. A nearby witness called police.



Breeden was taken into custody and booked on four counts of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.