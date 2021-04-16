Bakers Hole closure in effect after bear mauling

Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI)-The Custer-Gallatin National Forest has implemented an emergency public safety closure near Bakers Hole Campground, north of West Yellowstone. The area is closed to all human entry and includes the popular Boundary Trail and Bakers Hole Campground. The campground is scheduled to open for public use on May1.



It includes all National Forest System lands on the east side of Highway 191 from the boundary with the town of West Yellowstone to the Transfer Station Road #6794.



The closure is bounded on the east by Yellowstone National Park.

The closure will remain in effect until investigators determine it is safe to reopen.



As bears become more active, hikers should remember to carry bear spray and have it readily accessible. Hike or travel during daylight hours and travel in groups, if possible. Make lots of noise and stay alert for signs of bears in the area.