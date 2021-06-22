Local News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - You can support the North Bannock Firefighters' Association by eating at Red Robin.

The volunteer firefighters are inviting us out to eat this Thursday at the restaurant in Chubbuck.

They will be donating 20% of non-alcohol proceeds to the North Bannock Firefighters' Association from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

North Bannock firefighters will be in the parking lot with one of their fire trucks to greet community members and thank them for their support.