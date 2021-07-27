LDS Church General Conference Saturday evening session to continue

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) - The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent the following letter Tuesday to leaders of the faith around the world.

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

A basic principle of the gospel of Jesus Christ is the blessing of continuing revelation wherein the Lord reveals His will, “giving line upon line, precept upon precept; here a little, and there a little” (Doctrine and Covenants 128:21). The Lord directs His work according to changing circumstances and needs. For example, the format and schedule of general conference have been changed many times over the years. Some sessions of general conference were designated for specific groups of members or leaders, such as the welfare session, the women’s session, the priesthood session, and other sessions designed to address topics pertinent to specific organizations of the Church.“We recognize the increasing challenges facing members of the Church worldwide in our day. An important way to fortify against these challenges comes through hearing the word of God (see Alma 31:5). Therefore, after additional study and prayer, we have felt impressed to continue to hold the Saturday evening session of general conference.”

In June 2021, we announced changes to the next general conference wherein the Saturday evening session would no longer be held. This decision was based on changes in technology that make it possible for all members and friends to view each session of general conference, including the women’s session and the priesthood session.

We recognize the increasing challenges facing members of the Church worldwide in our day. An important way to fortify against these challenges comes through hearing the word of God (see Alma 31:5). Therefore, after additional study and prayer, we have felt impressed to continue to hold the Saturday evening session of general conference, albeit in a different format than in the past.

Beginning with the October 2021 semiannual general conference, the Saturday evening session will be continued. All members and friends of the Church are invited to view this session. It will not have a specific theme, nor will it be intended for any particular demographic or leadership group. Holding this session will allow for more gospel topics to be taught and permit more general leaders to address the conference.

We thank the Lord for His direction in this matter. We express our deep love and appreciation for the faithful members of the Church throughout the world and look forward to general conference, when the word of the Lord will be imparted through His servants.

Sincerely yours,

The First Presidency

Russell M. Nelson

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring