Caribou County Fair has carnival no show

Local News

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Caribou County Fair is dealing with a carnival no show.

On the fair's Facebook page, organizers said the carnival did not live up to their contract and did not show up.

They are getting another amusement company to come in with bounce houses, laser tag and other entertainment.

It will be up and running Friday for free.

Those who pre-purchased tickets will be re-funded their money.

If you bought tickets in Grace, you can get your refund at the fair office trailer Friday if you bring your tickets with you.