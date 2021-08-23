Yellowstone  fire danger lowered to high, stage 1 fire restrictions lifted

Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Yellowstone National Park lowered the parkwide fire danger from very high to high due to an average of two inches of rain that fell across the park the week of August 16.

Stage 1 fire restrictions that were put in place July 1 are no longer in effect. The park will evaluate the need for restrictions for the remainder of the fire season.

Campfires are allowed within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel and repeat until cold.

Visitors are reminded that negligently starting a wildfire may result in fines and/or imprisonment.

Currently there are no active wildfires in the park.

Visibility in the park varies due to drifting smoke from wildfires throughout the West. Visit www.airnow.gov for details.