Chad Daybell’s children speak out tonight on ’48 Hours’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's a case that gripped the nation when 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and her 7-year-old brother JJ Vallow suddenly disappeared.

Their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, are now charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of the children.

Daybell's 5 adult children are speaking out together for the first time on the CBS News magazine show 48 Hours. It airs Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on Eyewitness News 3.

Anchor Dylan Carder sat down with correspondent Jonathon Vigliotti Wednesday morning to talk about the program.

Below is a preview of 48 HOURS: “The Secrets of Chad Daybell’s Backyard.”