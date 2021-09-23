Student in custody for bringing firearm to Rigby Middle School

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson County Sheriff's office says a student is in custody for bringing a firearm to Rigby Middle School Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office says no shots were fired and there were no injuries.

The student was arrested by the resource officer.

According to school officials, classes will continue at the middle school for today, even though many parents were seen picking up their students.

The sheriff's office said the call came in at about 9:12 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday's incident comes just over four months after a 6th-grade girl brought a gun to school shooting two students and a custodian.

The girl was stopped by teacher Krista Gneiting by disarming and comforting the student.

Gneiting will be honored, along with Jim Wilson, this Friday night at the Rigby High's homecoming game as the 2021 Hometown Hero's.