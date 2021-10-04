Man hospitalized after crash

Local News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A crash in Bonneville County Sunday afternoon sent a 27-year-old Thayne man to the hospital.

Idaho state police say the accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on US 26.

The driver of a Ford pickup was eastbound on US 26 when he failed to negotiate a curve and rolled.

The truck came to rest on its driver side just off the roadway. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

He was taken to a local hospital via air ambulance.