Fire destroys haystack

Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - $125,000 worth of hay is gone after a fire broke out in Fort Hall.

That's how much this stack is estimated to have cost.

Fort Hall Fire began battling the flames around 4 a.m. Thursday arriving to find the stack already fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews say they'll be monitoring it for the next couple days because it will smolder awhile.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

If you know anything about the fire, call the Fort Hall Police Department at 208-238-4000.