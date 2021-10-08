First significant snow of the year expected on Monday

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The weather forecast calls for the first significant snowfall to occur this coming Monday night. Although most areas will see negligible amounts of snow, there are areas in the Tetons and in the foothills of the Tetons that can receive up to a foot of snow.

The Idaho Transportation Department feels as ready and prepared as they can be. They have been preparing for this since the end of the winter season. Salt supplies are fully stocked and ready to go. The transportation department also received a new shipment of trucks in the spring which they are thrilled to use for this coming winter season.

The Idaho Transportation Department also warns us to take extra precaution while driving on snow. Drivers are advised to leave more distance between them and the driver in front of them, to take more time getting to their destinations, and to not pass snow plows on the roadways.