Yellowstone scales back search and recovery of Shoshone Lake canoer

Local News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park has begun scaling back search and recovery efforts for a missing 74-year-old from Ogden, Utah.

The search for Kim Crumbo has continued for nearly three weeks using helicopters, boats, sonar technology and ground crews.

Current weather forecasts call for deteriorating conditions over the upcoming week, including snow and freezing temperatures.

The park will continue limited search efforts as long as conditions allow this year.

Crumbo and his brother Mark O’Neill, from Chimacum, Washington, were reported overdue by a family member Sunday, Sept. 19 from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake.

Park search crews found O’Neill’s body on the east shore of Shoshone Lake on Monday, Sept. 20.

"All of us at Yellowstone extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of both Mark and Kim," Superintendent Cam Sholly said. "I want to personally thank the teams from Yellowstone, other parks and agencies, and partner organizations who worked to help us locate Mark, and who continue search efforts to bring Kim home."

This incident is still under investigation.

The park does not expect to provide further updates unless a notable change occurs.